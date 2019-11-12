IHIT investigating man’s death in Surrey

Homicide investigators have been called after the death of a man in Surrey on Monday night.
RCMP say they received a report of a disturbance in the 10700 block of 124 Street around 5 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries. The victim later died at the scene, according to police.
Police say the incident was not random and is not connected to ongoing gang violence in the city.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to investigate.
More to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS