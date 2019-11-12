Menu

Crime

IHIT investigating man’s death in Surrey

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 1:12 pm
Updated November 12, 2019 1:18 pm
IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey
Surrey RCMP were called to 124 Street and Old Yale Road in Surrey on Monday night. They found a man suffering from critical injuries and the victim later died on the scene. Jennifer Palma has more.

Homicide investigators have been called after the death of a man in Surrey on Monday night.

RCMP say they received a report of a disturbance in the 10700 block of 124 Street around 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Latest Surrey crime stats spark war of words over policing

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries. The victim later died at the scene, according to police.

Police say the incident was not random and is not connected to ongoing gang violence in the city.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after apparent targeted shooting in Surrey

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to investigate.

More to come…

