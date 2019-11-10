Menu

Man taken to hospital after apparent targeted shooting in Surrey

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 3:51 pm
Surrey RCMP at the scene of a shooting in the Guildford area on Nov. 10, 2019.
Surrey RCMP at the scene of a shooting in the Guildford area on Nov. 10, 2019. Jamie Staniforth

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in the Guildford area of Surrey.

RCMP say they were called to the area of 104 Avenue and 133 Street around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a single shot fired.

The victim, whose age is unknown, was taken to hospital in unknown condition.

READ MORE: Man killed after altercation in Surrey neighbourhood, homicide investigators say

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Police have closed off a parking lot next to a residential building in the area.

It’s not yet known if the shooting occurred inside a residence or in that parking lot.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information helpful to investigators can contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Another targeted shooting in Surrey prompts new calls for action
Another targeted shooting in Surrey prompts new calls for action
