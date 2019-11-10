Man taken to hospital after apparent targeted shooting in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in the Guildford area of Surrey.

RCMP say they were called to the area of 104 Avenue and 133 Street around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a single shot fired.

The victim, whose age is unknown, was taken to hospital in unknown condition.

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Police have closed off a parking lot next to a residential building in the area.

It’s not yet known if the shooting occurred inside a residence or in that parking lot.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information helpful to investigators can contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 Another targeted shooting in Surrey prompts new calls for action Another targeted shooting in Surrey prompts new calls for action