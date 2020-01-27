2 charged in homicide of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey

Two men have been charged in connection with the homicide of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey.
Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi were arrested on Friday and have been charged with first-degree murder.
IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey
RCMP say they received a report of a disturbance in the 10700 block of 124 Street on Nov. 1.
Police found Baldwin unresponsive with critical injuries. The 30-year-old was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Three weeks earlier, his brother, 27-year-old Keith Matthew Baldwin, was shot in downtown Chilliwack. He later died in hospital.
Bottomley and Hothi are set to appear in court on Monday.
