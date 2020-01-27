Menu

2 charged in homicide of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey

By Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 2:26 pm
Police have made arrests in connection with the death of Andrew Baldwin.
Police have made arrests in connection with the death of Andrew Baldwin. IHIT

Two men have been charged in connection with the homicide of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey.

Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi were arrested on Friday and have been charged with first-degree murder.

IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey
IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey

RCMP say they received a report of a disturbance in the 10700 block of 124 Street on Nov. 1.

Police found Baldwin unresponsive with critical injuries. The 30-year-old was taken to hospital, where he later died.

READ MORE: Latest Surrey crime stats spark war of words over policing

Three weeks earlier, his brother, 27-year-old Keith Matthew Baldwin, was shot in downtown Chilliwack. He later died in hospital.

Bottomley and Hothi are set to appear in court on Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
