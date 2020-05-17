Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 17

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports 340 cases, 23 deaths

Ontario reported 340 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,653.

Twenty-three new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,881. It’s the lowest reported increase in deaths since April 13.

Nearly 17,400 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Sunday’s report marks an increase in cumulative cases of 1.5 per cent, while Saturday saw a 1.8 per cent increase.

Fireworks banned in some municipalities for Victoria Day

Some municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area have banned fireworks this Victoria Day amid the pandemic.

Mississauga and Oshawa have banned the displays amid concerns of social gatherings.

In Toronto, residents are permitted to light fireworks on private property.

REMINDER: Fireworks in #Mississauga are prohibited until further notice. We did this to keep people safe and prevent people from gathering. We need our firefighters and enforcement staff focused on the #COVID19 front lines this #VictoriaDay long weekend. pic.twitter.com/cMBPQcJKEU — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) May 16, 2020

Oshawa advises that the Chief Fire Official has suspended the sale, distribution & use of fireworks up until & including July 1, 2020, with the potential to be extended. Details – https://t.co/X2StKV9OT7 — City of Oshawa (@oshawacity) April 22, 2020

Toronto encourages restaurants to sign up for online ordering service

The City of Toronto is again encouraging restaurants and other food businesses to sign up for Ritual One, an online platform that allows them to accept digital orders from their own websites and social media accounts.

“There is also an onsite contactless digital ordering option and customers can choose between pickup and delivery,” officials said in a news release.

The City’s partnership with Ritual was announced earlier this week.

The City is encouraging the businesses to sign up for the service as soon as possible. Signing up by June 1 will allow them to receive the service free for life, officials said.

More information is available on the service’s website.

