Winning $44M Saskatchewan lottery ticket sold outside of Regina and Saskatoon

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Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Saskatchewan is a winner, and will be $44 million richer, according to a Lotto Spot news release.

The winning ticket for last Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw was sold in the province, somewhere other than Saskatoon and Regina, Lotto Spot said.

“The million-dollar-winning number is: 23202513-03,” it continued, advising anyone who bought a ticket for the Aug. 8 draw to check it.

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Only exact matches can take home the prize, Lotto Spot said.

Anyone with a winning ticket should contact Western Canada Lottery Corporation Player Care to claim their cash, Lotto Spot said.

Lotto 6/49 tickets are eligible for prizes for up to one year from the draw date.