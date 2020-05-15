Canada’s daily coronavirus death toll is lowest since late April

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported fewer than 100 new deaths on Friday, bringing its national coronavirus death toll to 5,562.

The number of COVID-19 cases went up by just over 1,100 new cases, totalling 74,602, with more than 36,000 recoveries.

According to data collected by Global News, this is the first time since April 26 — when 95 deaths were reported — that the country has seen daily deaths reported in the double digits as opposed to triple digits.

Friday is also only the third time in the last 30 days that the daily death toll (90) has dipped into double digits.

Notably, Quebec reported 50 new deaths on Friday — significantly lower than its Thursday reported daily fatalities, which were 131 — and 696 new cases. Quebec Premier Francois Legault said it has been some time since those numbers have been that low, as he wrapped up a two-day visit to Montreal, the epicentre of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The province still carries the largest caseload in Canada, at 41,420 COVID-19 cases and 3,401 deaths. More than 11,000 people have recovered. On Friday, the province announced it will donate a million face masks to Montreal to help the reduce the spread of the virus.

In Ontario, a glitch in the data meant that the province saw the highest number of cases in a week, with 341 of them reported on Friday, bringing the provincial total to nearly 22,000 cases.

2:57 Coronavirus: Quiet streets pilot creating ‘chaos’ in Toronto’s Kensington Market Coronavirus: Quiet streets pilot creating ‘chaos’ in Toronto’s Kensington Market

More than 16,600 of these cases are considered recoveries. Ontario reported 27 new deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,825.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Alberta reported 58 new cases and four new deaths, bringing its total to 6,515 cases and 125 deaths. More than 5,300 people have recovered. A little less than 1,100 active cases remain in the province.

Alberta is now allowing groups of up to 50 people to gather, as long as they’re outdoors and can maintain a two-metre distance from one another and handwashing or sanitization is done.

1:53 Coronavirus: Quebec Premier vows to fix long-term care homes in the province Coronavirus: Quebec Premier vows to fix long-term care homes in the province

Saskatchewan reported eight new cases and no new deaths, but an outbreak was declared at one hospital. The province has seen 590 cases in total and six people have died since the pandemic began. More than 400 people have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia reported 15 new cases and five new deaths, for a total of 2,407 cases and 140 deaths. More than 1,900 people have recovered so far, leaving 359 active cases in the province.

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases as the province introduced household bubbles. Four deaths at a long-term care home in Halifax were also reported, bringing the province to 55 deaths and 1,034 cases — 49 of the 55 deaths are connected to Northwood, the largest long-term care home in Atlantic Canada.

More than 900 people have recovered in Nova Scotia so far.

No new cases reported

Manitoba saw no new cases for the fourth day in a row. Seven people have died in the province so far, which has seen 278 cases with 251 recoveries. This week saw Manitoba open up testing to anyone with symptoms without a compulsory initial call to public health. A province-wide state of emergency has also been extended.

2:51 Coronavirus impacts May long weekend traffic to Ontario’s cottage country Coronavirus impacts May long weekend traffic to Ontario’s cottage country

New Brunswick is down to one single active case, as 119 of its 120 cases have recovered. The province extended its state of emergency on Thursday for another two weeks.

Newfoundland and Labrador has nine active cases out of a total of 260, with 248 recoveries. Three people have died so far. On Friday, the province announced schools will remain closed until September.

Story continues below advertisement

All cases resolved so far

Prince Edward Island had no new information to report Friday, with all 27 cases remaining resolved. The province is accelerating its restart plan.

All cases in the Northwest Territories and Yukon are also resolved, with Yukon’s medical officer of health signalling the use of household bubbles in the first phase of its restart plan.

The territory’s government is requiring businesses to complete an operational plan. Physical distancing rules will also be loosened, allowing up to two households to spend time together.

1:35 Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland won’t say if U.S. wants border deal extended beyond June Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland won’t say if U.S. wants border deal extended beyond June

The territory’s border will remain closed but restrictions on travel within the territory will be eased. Premier Sandy Silver warned stricter measures may be reintroduced if COVID-19 cases begin to rise.

Nunavut remains the only region in Canada that has not reported a positive case of COVID-19 so far, after one false alarm.

Worldwide cases, deaths

Globally, the virus has resulted in more than 4.5 million cases and more than 306,000 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

The countries with the highest death tolls are: the U.S. (around 87,000 as of Friday), the U.K. (around 34,000), and Italy (more than 31,500).

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. accounts for close to a third of all cases worldwide, at 1.4 million cases, with Russia a distant second with nearly 263,000 cases.

— With files by The Canadian Press, Global News staff