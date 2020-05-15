Schools in Newfoundland and Labrador closed till September; PEI ramps up reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador’s education minister is confirming that schools in the province will remain closed until September.

Brian Warr says in-school instruction has been cancelled for the school year and the province is considering various scenarios for the fall, depending on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

Warr says parents and students in the province’s English and French school districts are encouraged to continue their studies with teachers through online tools.

The department says out of 4,000 students identified as needing laptops or tablets in the English School District, 2,500 have received devices, and more will be provided.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s decision follows Nova Scotia’s announcement last week that at-home learning will end on June 5 without students returning to class.

The New Brunswick government has purchased 1,000 tablets, 500 laptops and 300 mobile Wi-Fi hubs to ensure the student body is fully connected in case online leaning continues in September.

Prince Edward Island’s government is accelerating the rollout of its reopening plan.

Phase 2 of the plan, known as “Renew P.E.I. Together,” will still begin May 22 as scheduled.

But Phase 3, which had been set for June 12, will now begin June 1.

Premier Dennis King says the decision was based on several factors, including having no new cases of COVID-19 on the Island in the last 17 days.

There have been just 27 cases on P.E.I., and all have recovered.

Phase 3 of the plan includes allowing gatherings of up to 15 people indoors and 20 people outdoors, as well as some organized recreational activities and the opening of child-care centres and in-room dining at restaurants.

