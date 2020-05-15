Spring lobster season opens amid manpower concerns for processors

Send this page to someone via email

The spring lobster season is open across much of the Maritimes, and fishermen began setting their traps this morning.

The season is opening two weeks later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Ottawa earmarks $469M for fish harvesters amid coronavirus pandemic

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The fishing industry has worked with public health officials to ensure operations could begin while respecting measures such as social distancing.

High winds prompted fishermen in one area along the Cape Breton coast to delay their opening until Saturday morning.

2:02 Industries concerned over New Brunswick’s decisions to keep temporary foreign workers away Industries concerned over New Brunswick’s decisions to keep temporary foreign workers away

Processors in New Brunswick have expressed manpower concerns as a result of a halt to allowing temporary foreign workers into the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs imposed the ban among tighter border restrictions and appealed to unemployed New Brunswickers and students to fill the seasonal jobs.

Story continues below advertisement