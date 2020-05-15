Menu

Health officials to update Manitobans on latest COVID measures Friday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 10:46 am
Updated May 15, 2020 10:56 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speak during the province'sCOVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speak during the province'sCOVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba health officials will update the province on the latest COVID-19 numbers, after two days in a row of no new cases.

Global News will livestream the press conference here at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Drive-through lines spike at Manitoba COVID-19 testing sites, no new cases for second day in a row

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobacrown services minister jeff wharton
