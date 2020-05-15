Health officials to update Manitobans on latest COVID measures Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will update the province on the latest COVID-19 numbers, after two days in a row of no new cases.

Global News will livestream the press conference here at 1 p.m.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

