Five new COVID-19 deaths, 2 new outbreaks in B.C.

British Columbia has recorded its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 since April 20, as the province deals with two new outbreaks of the virus.

The province says five more people have died of the virus, while it has confirmed 15 new cases.

The two outbreaks are at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital, where seven cases have been confirmed, and at at the Oppenheimer Group, a Coquitlam produce wholesaler, where two cases have been confirmed.

The company remains open at this time, and contact tracing is underway.

In total, B.C. has recorded 2,407 cases, 79 per cent of whom have fully recovered.

The number of patients in hospital, however, continues to fall.

The province had 51 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday, down seven from Thursday, and 10 patients in intensive care, down two.