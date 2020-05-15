Ontario reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in a week due to glitch

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in a week due to a glitch that led to the under-reporting of multiple cases on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed the glitch Friday morning, saying the actual number should have been 345 cases on Thursday, instead of the 258 that was previously reported.

Friday’s true number would then be 341 new cases, however the official report says there are 428 new cases.

“We’ve learned of a small glitch with yesterday’s COVID-19 reporting,” Elliott said in a tweet. “Because of a one-time data upload issue, yesterday missed 87 cases.”

The provincial total now stands at 21,922 cases.

That means Ontario’s new daily cases continue to trend downward as we expand our #COVID19 testing guidelines to ensure we keep a close eye on any shifts in community spread and identify and contain new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“That means Ontario’s new daily cases continue to trend downward as we expand our COVID-19 testing guidelines to ensure we keep a close eye on any shifts in community spread and identify and contain new cases,” Elliott continued.

The announcement of the glitch comes just a day after the provincial government outlined Stage 1 of restarting the economy that saw numerous businesses and workplaces allowed to reopen in the coming days.

The death toll has risen to 1,825 as 27 more deaths were reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, 16,641 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is nearly 76 per cent of cases.

The province has completed 510,841 tests so far for the virus. This is up 18,354 from the previous day.