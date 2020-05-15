After delaying school start, Legault to give coronavirus update from hard-hit Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

After scaling back reopening plans for Montreal, Quebec’s premier is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

François Legault remains in the city, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, where he has been meeting with Mayor Valérie Plante and local public health authorities. It is his first trip to the city since the pandemic began.

After a series of delays, Legault announced on Thursday that Montreal-area schools will remain closed until September and daycares until June. No firm decision has been made about businesses, which are scheduled to reopen on May 25.

Legault said the health crisis is under control in most parts of Quebec, where schools and business have gradually started to reopen.

After eight weeks of lockdown, he said the situation in Montreal remains fragile and conditions have not been met to lift confinement measures.

The region has been grappling with outbreaks in long-term care centres and vulnerable neighbourhoods, including Montreal North.

Quebec has 40,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 793 over the previous day. Almost 11,000 people have recovered. Montreal counts 20,633 of the province’s total cases and 2,154 deaths.

— With files from the Canadian Press