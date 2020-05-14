14 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, total cases top 400

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases and one additional coronavirus-related death on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 401, including 32 deaths.

The local health unit also reported a COVID-19 outbreak at the Collingwood Nursing Home — now the sixth care facility in the region with at least one active coronavirus case.

Simcoe Muskoka’s new cases are in Barrie, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa Township, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Springwater and Tiny Township, Ont., in people ranging in age from their teens to their 70s.

Five of the new cases were acquired within the community, while two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

The source of infection for five of the new cases is labelled as “undetermined,” while the rest are classified as “under investigation.”

Of the local health unit’s 401 total COVID-19 cases, 258 have recovered, while 10 are currently hospitalized and 69 are related to institutional outbreaks.

There are currently coronavirus outbreaks at three long-term care facilities and three retirement homes in the region, including the aforementioned Collingwood nursing home, Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., Owen Hill Care Community and Whispering Pines Retirement Residence in Barrie, Ont., Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont., as well as Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville, Ont.

Most of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s coronavirus cases are community-acquired, while 87 are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

Fifty-five of the cases are travel-related, while the source of infection for the remainder has been labelled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

The local health unit has reported 382 coronavirus cases in Simcoe County, with 136 in Barrie, 88 in Bradford, 33 in New Tecumseth and 29 in Innisfil.

Meanwhile, there have been 19 COVID-19 cases in the District of Muskoka, with seven in Huntsville, six in Gravenhurst and three in Muskoka Lakes.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 258 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day case count since late March, bringing the provincial total to 21,494, including 1,798 deaths.

The same morning, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said coronavirus testing guidelines will be expanded so that anyone with symptoms can get tested

“Doing so will help identify and contain new cases and monitor any shifts in community spread to keep Ontarians safe,” Elliott said in a tweet Thursday morning.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues