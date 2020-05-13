STARS launches its largest fundraiser in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

STARS air ambulance launched its largest fundraiser in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

The STARS Lottery Saskatchewan offers the chance for people to win prizes while at the same time helping in the fight to save lives.

The lottery offers more than 1,800 prizes valued at more than $4.2 million.

“STARS relies on community support to stay operational, and while many of our fundraising events have been postponed or cancelled, we are grateful to be able to continue with our annual lottery,” said Andrea Robertson, STARS president and CEO.

“The lottery gives our allies the chance to win terrific prizes and helps to ensure we can continue to fight for the lives of critically ill and injured people across Saskatchewan.”

Prizes include luxury vehicles, dream vacations, cash, electronics, appliances and two fully furnished show homes worth more than $1.5 million each.

STARS’s largest early bird packages include a truck, trailer and toys along with $100,000 cash, valued at $346,589.

Its Lucky STARS 50-50 is also returning, offering the winner up to $900,000, which would be the province’s largest 50-50 payout ever.

Tickets start at $60 for its main lottery and $10 for the 50-50. The early bird deadline is June 25 and July 16 for its regular draw.

Purchases can be made STARSLotterySaskatchewan.ca.