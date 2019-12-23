STARS air ambulance and the SJHL partnering for fundraising initiative

Send this page to someone via email

Throughout the remainder of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) season, teams will host “STARS game nights” to raise money towards the newest helicopter to join the air ambulance’s fleet.

During those game nights, 50-50 lottery tickets will be sold with the proceeds going to STARS Air Ambulance. Tickets are also available online beginning Friday at www.starssjhl.ca.

STARS needs to raise $9 million of the $13 million total costs of the new helicopter, through donations, by the spring of 2021.

“STARS and the SJHL have been discussing different things and just seeing how we could work together, seeing how we could help them have more exposure to rural Saskatchewan,” SJHL president Bill Chow said.

STARS plays a crucial role in dealing with medical emergencies all throughout the province, something the SJHL knows all too well. The air ambulance transported three people the night of the horrific Broncos bus crash.

“It’s about the citizens of Saskatchewan that it’s really going to help,” Chow said. “We’re part of this partnership with STARS and so I think it’s just another way of helping to give back to the communities and the citizens of Saskatchewan.”

“We see it flourishing, we see people rallying behind it,” STARS Saskatchewan development officer Tammy Beauregard said.

“We’re excited to get the 50-50 out. Really, it’s a three-way win; winners for STARS, of course, winners for the SJHL and, of course, for the individual that wins.”