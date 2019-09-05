Participants raising money for STARS to secure airlift back to Saskatoon

Five Saskatchewan business and community leaders were airlifted by Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) to an undisclosed location on Thursday morning.

The reason? To raise enough money to secure their flight back to Saskatoon while supporting STARS. They each need to raise $50,000.

READ MORE: Viterra calendar campaign helps keep STARS in the sky

STARS is a non-profit air ambulance organization and relies on fundraisers like this one for its operations.

“Living out in rural Saskatchewan, which I am from … Every one of us in rural Saskatchewan is quite vulnerable to having something like STARS so it’s very very critical for our province to have this service,” said Brad Hanmer, who is the CEO of Synergy Ag and took part in this year’s challenge.

“As members of the community in Saskatchewan, STARS is a very very important thing for everyone.”

This year’s participants will use their mobile phones and personal networks to raise money for STARS through adventure, friendly competition and fun challenges.

People can help by donating online.

WATCH (June 1, 2019): Saskatchewan miners put emergency response skills to the test

This is the fifth annual Rescue on the Prairie fundraising event, which has raised over $2 million for the lifesaving service.

Since 1985, STARS has offered emergency medical transportation for the critically ill and injured. It now operates 24-7 from bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

-With files from Ciara Yaschuk