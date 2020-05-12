5 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, all in the far north

Send this page to someone via email

Five more people in northern Saskatchewan have tested positive for the coronavirus as the health authority updated the effective reproduction number (ERN) in the region.

Three of the cases are in the Beauval area and the other two in La Loche, where outbreaks have previously been declared.

The updated numbers come as the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reported the spread rate of the novel coronavirus in northern Saskatchewan is nearly triple the rate of other parts of the province.

The ERN rate in the north and far north regions is 2.13, the SHA reported Tuesday.

This is the average number of people that one person with the virus is likely to infect.

The rate for the rest of the province is 0.75. Two weeks ago, the SHA said modelling for the province was 0.7.

An ERN consistently below 1.0 is an indication the virus is being managed effectively through personal preventative measures, the health authority said.

The five new cases bring the overall total in the province to 573, with 193 active cases: far north (151), north (29), Saskatoon (12), Regina (1) and central (1).

Another 11 recoveries were reported, bringing total recoveries to 374.

Six people in the province have died due to COVID-19.

The SHA is currently using a modelling scenario with a spread rate of 3.12 for planning in the event of a major COVID-19 surge.

Part of that planning includes converting community hospitals to alternate level of care (ALC) sites.

ALC sites are closed to emergency services and acute care admissions, and the SHA said those facilities will instead care for those requiring palliative, convalescence, respite, rehab or long-term care.

By doing so, officials said COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 pre-acute or post-acute patients are separated to avoid the risk of transmission and to protect the most vulnerable populations.

Community hospitals in Kerrobert, Herbert, Preeceville, Broadview, Radville, and Lanigan were converted to ALC sites on May 8.

The SHA said more community hospitals are being converted to ALC sites in the coming weeks, but other details were not provided.

Health care services resumption

Health officials said work continues for the first phase of the resumption of medical services on May 19.

That’s when surgeries will be expanded from emergency and three-week urgent cases to six-week urgent cases.

MRIs will increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent of normal capacity. CT scans are also returning to 75 per cent of normal capacity from the current 55 per cent level.

The SHA said teams are mobilized internally to advance work for the first phase.

That includes considering the risks of implementing each phase and the status of COVID-19 positive patients in communities in determining variations to the resumption of services plan, SHA officials said.

