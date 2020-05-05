Health services to reopen in 4 phases: Saskatchewan Health Authority

Send this page to someone via email

Some surgeries, MRIs and CT scans will be easier to get starting May 19 with the resumption of health care services as the province continues to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the head of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) cautioned that could change based on outbreaks, capacity, and the availability of health-care workers and key supplies.

“Recent data does indicate that the province is in a better position now to move forward on reintroducing services in a gradual and thoughtful way because of the interventions that have been taken to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Scott Livingstone said.

“As we do so, it is critical to remember that we will be constantly evaluating this process to ensure the safety of our patients, residents and our health-care workers, remaining flexible in our approach to adapt to new developments and localized outbreaks.”

The first phase starts on May 19 with the resumption of some everyday medical services and the expansion of surgeries and diagnostic imaging.

“The reality is we need to start to resume some services where we can. While there are risks to resuming services, there are also risks if we don’t,” Livingstone said.

“When people don’t get everyday health care, their conditions can escalate.”

Livingstone said it is too soon to know if the SHA’s plan will be paused in La Loche and Lloydminster where outbreaks have been declared and the province has paused its reopening plan.

He said their plan doesn’t start for two weeks, which is within the 14-day incubation and monitoring period.

“We’re already seeing staff in both facilities meet those 14 day requirements and be available to that facility,” Livingstone said.

“There is some diverted care in both in those facilities, but we hope as the outbreak appears to be under control and with intense monitoring at both sites, in two weeks we’ll know better what the answer to that question is, but today we can’t say.”

Surgeries will be expanded from emergency and three-week urgent cases to six-week urgent cases, resulting in a 10 to 25 per cent increase in surgical services, health officials said.

Dr. Rashaad Hansia, the SHA’s physician executive, said it will be 75 per cent day surgeries and 25 per cent inpatient.

“That is deliberate in order to minimize the foot traffic and the number of people in the facilities at any given point in time,” Hansia said.

MRIs are increasing from 50 per cent to 75 per cent of normal capacity. CT scans are also returning to 75 per cent of normal capacity from the current 55 per cent level.

Health officials said all patients impacted by the changes will be contacted directly with updates on their specific situation and new surgery or procedure dates if required.

Mental health short stay units can reopen along with providing the option of in-person appointments and allowing more therapeutic/day programming for groups under 10 people.

Harm reduction programs can resume regular hours.

Also part of Phase 1 is expanding the availability of primary care clinics, resuming all routine immunizations, and increasing public health inspections of long-term care homes, personal care homes, and group homes.

Online programs and virtual care will continue to be used whenever possible, according to the plan, and there will be a gradual re-introduction of home care, kidney health, rehabilitation, and therapy programs and services.

“Our service resumption plans are very much dependent on the health system’s ability to respond, in partnership with the public,” said Dr. Susan Shaw, the SHA’s chief medical officer.

“I recognize the feeling of wanting to get back to normal; however it’s essential that we proceed thoughtfully, and continue to maintain those everyday practices that have been so successful to date, including physical distancing, handwashing and staying home wherever possible.”

No dates have been announced for the remaining three phases.

Phase 2 includes the reopening of specialty clinics including electrophysiology, cath labs, cardiac stress testing, outpatient heart monitoring and respiratory testing.

Phase 3 sees the further expansion of everyday health services including chronic disease management, wellness programs, and stroke prevention.

Also part of the third phase is the continued re-introduction of mental health and addictions services, including opening social detox units and addictions inpatient treatment.

The final phase is the full resumption of services.