Ryan Meili calls for negotiations with Premier Moe to reconvene Saskatchewan’s legislature

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Opposition leader is calling on the province’s premier to set a date to resume sittings of the legislature amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Meili said Monday he sent a letter to Scott Moe asking to meet to negotiate a plan to reconvene the legislature and have the government table a full budget.

READ MORE: Northern Saskatchewan leaders want coronavirus checkpoint confusion sorted out

“Saskatchewan people have real questions about health care readiness, support for families and businesses, access to childcare, and unprecedented job losses,” said the Saskatchewan NDP leader.

“There are also real concerns about the outbreak in La Loche and the north, and what resources are in place for communities affected by outbreaks.”

An outbreak was declared in La Loche on April 17, and just over 75 per cent of the active coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan (199) as of May 11 were in the far north (151).

Story continues below advertisement

Moe said he was “surprised” when he received the letter from Meili.

“I was actually quite surprised to see the letter come from the leader of the opposition today as this is work that traditionally has been undertaken by the respective house leaders,” Moe said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I think it’s critical that work continue at the house leader level to ensure that whatever we can come to, given this time when we’re also dealing with a provincial and global pandemic, that it doesn’t distract from that work and that it’s done so safely.”

Moe said the government and opposition house leaders met on Friday to discuss ways to reconvene the legislature safely. The premier added the two are expected to meet again later this week.

Meili said the announcement of over $2-billion in more spending by the province also needs legislative oversight.

“Scott Moe shouldn’t expect a blank cheque, even during a pandemic,” Meili said.

“Unfortunately, it seems he does. The premier needs to be willing to answer questions right now, like where and how they’re planning to spend an extra $2.5 billion.”

Moe said his government is operating on special warrants as per agreements and spending estimates were tabled on March 18, just before the legislature was dissolved.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is why it was so important to table the estimates at this spring sitting, those are the estimates that our special warrants are based on,” Moe said.

“The investment we are making each month is based on estimates that were tabled in the house.”

2:03 Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan premier says work ongoing to reconvene legislature Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan premier says work ongoing to reconvene legislature

Meili said the government needs to table a full budget.

“The time is now for your government to present a plan to address the economic and public health challenges we face, and that plan needs to take the form of a budget in the legislative assembly,” Meili wrote to Moe.

“The budget process is the best tool for your government to be clear about your plans, economic assumptions, and priorities.”

That, Moe said, could be dependent on the house leaders.

“Whether or not we will be introducing a budget, or what point in time… would be up to a negotiation that would occur between our house leaders,” he said.

“I give no specific parameters as to when or should that occur in the very near future.

Moe added that he will be responding to Meili’s letter, but did not provide any further details.

Story continues below advertisement