Global News at 10 Regina May 11 2020 9:24pm 01:34 Saskatchewan restaurants brace for hardship once dine-in service resumes Saskatchewan restaurants are preparing for prolonged financial difficulty — even when dining rooms reopen. Daniella Ponticelli reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6931993/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6931993/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?