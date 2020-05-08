Canada
May 8 2020 5:29pm
02:30

Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan’s top doctor on how outbreaks will be declared moving forward

Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer Dr. Saqib Shahab outlined how the province would declare outbreaks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that an investigation is declared in an acute care facility even when only one case has been confirmed to “further restrict transmission.” He said outbreaks at private businesses would not be announced to the public unless there is a concern about community transmission.

