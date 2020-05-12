Ridesharing firms urge B.C. to temporarily scrap licence requirements under COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The biggest ridesharing companies operating in B.C. are calling on the province to ease the Class 4 licence requirements for drivers in a bid to get more drivers on the road.

In a letter sent to Transportation Minister Claire Trevena and obtained by Global News, the companies suggest that a Class 5+ licence could provide short-term work for those out of a job due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has resulted in too many people becoming unemployed, working reduced hours, or just needing an easy and quick way to put food on the table for their families,” reads the letter, signed by Lyft Canada, Whistle!, Uber Canada, Coastal Rides and KABU-Ride Inc.

“Working together, we can make things better for these people.”

READ MORE: Class 4 licence written test required for ridesharing drivers has no mention of ridesharing

The Class 4 licence required to work as a ridesharing driver in B.C. has been contentious.

The all-party MLA committee tasked with setting out regulations for the industry recommended a specific Class 5+ licence catered towards such drivers.

But Trevena turned it down, opting for the existing commercial Class 4 licence and requiring an additional written and driving test and a physical exam from a doctor.

ICBC has suspended road tests indefinitely under the pandemic.

Lyft and Uber, the world’s largest ridesharing companies, have been operating since January in B.C., after receiving long-awaited approval from the independent Passenger Transportation Board.

The industry argues that an easing of the current licencing requirement can especially help women who have seen greater jobs losses because of the pandemic than men have.

“Ridesharing can give women impacted by COVID-19 immediate opportunities to make money to support themselves and their loved ones,” the letter reads.

A Class 5+ licence could allow drivers to earn money ridesharing after they pass a Class 4 knowledge test but not a road test.

The five companies also suggested using the National Safety Code, which regulates commercial drivers, and allow Class 5 licence holders who have other safety requirements to be on the road so as not to put a “burden” on ICBC.

The letter even suggests reducing the age requirement to 15 years old outside of urban areas.

“We have demonstrated for the past almost four months that we can be relied upon to help connect drivers offering safe and healthy transportation services to essential workers,” the letter reads.

“The next phase of COVID-19 is equally as critical. Ridesharing can provide flexible earning opportunities for all British Columbians and particularly those impacted by COVID-19 job loss.”