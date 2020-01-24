Ridesharing kicks off in British Columbia: Uber, Lyft give first rides

Send this page to someone via email

Ridesharing vehicles are now on the road in British Columbia.

Uber officially kicked off at 8 a.m. Lyft followed soon after.

“The journey to bring Lyft to B.C. has been a long one,” said Lyft general manager Peter Lukomskyj.

“We are excited to be a significant and active part of this community.”

But Lyft is limiting where it will be operating. For now the app’s users can only hail a ride in the core of Vancouver, at the PNE and at Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

The company is defining Vancouver’s core by 41st Avenue to the the south, Dunbar Street to the West and Victoria Drive to the east.

The decision means neither UBC nor any other Metro Vancouver municipality (with the exception of YVR) will have access to the app, for now.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are here for the long haul. We are working with partners from across the region and we are going to try to expand as quickly as we can,” Lukomskyj said.

2:22 Uber and Lyft approved for Metro Vancouver and Whistler Uber and Lyft approved for Metro Vancouver and Whistler

Uber bumped up the launch of its services from 11 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“Riders across Metro Vancouver now have more affordable options to get to where they need to go, when they need to,” Western Canada head fro Uber Michael van Hemmen said.

“On behalf of Uber, I’d like to thank the hundreds of thousands of British Columbians who have shown their support for ridesharing in B.C. Uber is here. Vancouverites can now open their Uber app to find convenient transportation to explore their city and great, flexible opportunities to earn money on their own time.”

The provincial government introduced legislation last year to allow ridesharing services. But as part of the legislation the government required drivers to have a Class 4 licence.

4:21 B.C. transportation minister makes ridesharing announcement B.C. transportation minister makes ridesharing announcement

The companies have raised concerns that the commercial licence restriction has led to a low number of available drivers and will restrict where they can operate until the driver numbers go up.

Paul Wu offered one of the first Lyft rides in the city. He says he will be driving for both Lyft and Uber.

Story continues below advertisement

“I like how flexible the work is. I can go online whenever I want and do my work and do things in between,” Wu said.

“We needed this long ago. We were the last of major North America cities.”