Class 4 licence written test required for ridesharing drivers has no mention of ridesharing

Ridesharing companies are raising concerns after reviewing the Class 4 licence written test, saying it’s “irrelevant” and has no mention of ridesharing, ride-hailing or Transportation Network Services.

Lyft General Manager in B.C, Peter Lukomskyj, says the his company is working with Valley Driving School to help potential drivers pass the test.

The provincial government is requiring all ridesharing drivers to have a Class 4 licence. The licence is currently required by limousine, taxi, ambulance and school bus drivers.

“I would say about 70 to 80 per cent of what it in the Class 4 test is irrelevant to rideshare and quite frankly I wish there was a better way,” Lukomskyj said.

“I actually went through the test without studying as a good driver to see if I could pass it, realized I couldn’t and failed it.”

ICBC provides a study manual for the Class 4 website online, and among the 272 pages there is no mention of ridesharing. The provincial government was short on answers when asked why the booklet was not updated to reflect ridesharing now being part of the Class 4 test.

“This is the test we have, this is the test other drivers have to take. Not everyone drives a school bus that takes their Class 4,” Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said.

ICBC charges a fee of $15 for all knowledge tests. British Columbians 65 and older get to write the test for free. If a driver fails the Class 4 written test, they must wait seven days to do it again.

WATCH (aired September 10, 2019): Metro Vancouver taxi drivers vow to fight ridesharing

Lyft and other ridesharing companies have raised the concern that the Class 4 licence requirement will deplete the driver pool and lead to a lower level of service compared to other jurisdictions where they operate.

For now, Uber and Lyft have decided to to only operate in Metro Vancouver. Lyft, TappCar and other Canadian companies have applied to work outside of the Greater Vancouver area.

“We know there aren’t enough Class 4 drivers in British Columbia to provide a healthy ridesharing economy,” Lukomskyj said.

WATCH (aired September 4, 2019): Transportation Minister gives advice to independent board on ridesharing

The BC Liberals have been advocating for what they call Class 5-plus. The licence would require a criminal background check, a vehicle check and a test relevant to the work ridesharing drivers will be doing. The Liberals have been pushing against the Class 4 licence requirement.

“This particular rule has nothing to do with safety it has everything to do with politics,” Liberal MLA Jas Johal said.

Example Questions of the class 4 written exam

Question 1: How many signs that read “School Bus” must be displayed on a vehicle that is being operated as a school bus? a. 1

b. 3

c. 4

d. 2 Question 2: As the operator of a school bus, how often are you required to wash the floor of the vehicle with water containing a disinfectant solution? a. Weekly

b. Monthly

c. Daily

d. Bi-weekly Question 3: A danger zone is defined as? a. The section of road adjacent to a playground

b. The section of road through which a vehicle must travel before it can stop

c. The section of road a pedestrian must cross when not crossing at an intersection and no crosswalk is available

d. The stretch of road that parallels an off- or on-ramp on freeways

Question 4: When descending a hill and the driver notices smoke coming from an oil-filled hub, what should she do?

a. Continue to the next rest and then stop and investigate the source of the problem

b. Stop immediately and investigate the source of the problem

c. Drive to the next truck stop and call dispatch

d. Ask your co-driver why there is smoke coming from the hub and follow his instructions

Question 5: Stopping so you can see the tires of the vehicle in front of you on the pavement allows you to?a. Determine if you want to purchase Bridgestone or Michelin for your next set of tires

b. See if the person is environmentally conscious

c. Allows you to drive around the vehicle in front of you if the car stalls or you see a car in your rear-view mirror coming up too fast

d. Allows you to get the licence plate number