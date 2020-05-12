Katy Perry shares sonogram of her baby ‘giving middle finger’

Send this page to someone via email

Despite still being pregnant with her first child, Katy Perry was nonetheless treated to a charming Mother’s Day gift from Sunday: a middle finger.

The American pop star took to Instagram early Monday morning sharing a recording of the sonogram which captured the saucy present from her unborn daughter.

“Oh, a little middle finger. Right up at ya,” says the ultrasound technician as she adjusts the sonogram to highlight one of the baby’s hands.

“Oh my God that’s so funny,” says Perry, 35, in response to being flipped off. “She literally is giving me a middle finger.”

“When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it,” joked the Teenage Dream singer in her Instagram caption. “#happymothersdaytome,” she added sarcastically.

Perry revealed her pregnancy in the music video for Never Worn White on March 4.

At the end of the video, Perry cradles her baby bump while singing about her love for the father — her 43-year-old fiancé — Orlando Bloom.

Never Worn White serves as the first single from her upcoming and untitled sixth studio album.

In addition, last week, Perry announced that the album’s lead single, Daisies, will be released this Friday.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when the follow-up to Perry’s 2017 album Witness will be released.

