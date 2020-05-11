‘The Office’ cast reunites to reenact Pam and Jim’s wedding

Send this page to someone via email

For the seventh week in a row, John Krasinski has used the power of the internet to bring Some Good News to folks all across the world during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After catching wind of a very “familiar” proposal, Krasinski, 40, got ordained as a minister and invited die-hard Office fans and fiancées John and Susan to his YouTube show for the “first and only SGN wedding.”

Just like Jim Halpert (portrayed by Krasinski) did for Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) in the much-beloved sitcom’s Season 5 premiere, John got down on one knee for Susan in front of a gas station, pulled out an engagement ring and said, “I just can’t wait.”

To celebrate the “love-will-conquer-all correspondents” and their seemingly thrust-upon Zoom wedding, Krasinski managed to get not only their parents and best friends in on the virtual event, but Fischer, 46, as well.

After legally marrying the newlyweds, Krasinski surprised them with the rest of The Office, who helped recreate the iconic dance scene at Jim and Pam’s wedding — the one that goes along to Chris Brown’s Forever.

“Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding, too,” joked Krasinski.

Among several others, fan-favourite characters Michael (Steve Carrell), Dwight (Rainn Wilson), Angela (Angela Kinsey), Kelly (Mindy Kaling), Erin (Ellie Kemper), Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) and Andy (Ed Helms) all made an appearance.

Even popular country singer Zac Brown made a brief appearance at the wedding. He wrote a song for the couple and played it acoustically in place of Susan being walked down the aisle by her father.

On why he chose to recreate Jim’s proposal to Pam, John told Krasinski, “The Office has been something that has connected the two of us for a very long time, so it just felt right.”

In response, Krasinski said, “You now have proved that that proposal works 100 per cent of the time. You just made that so.”

