Cobie Smulders revives ‘Let’s Go to the Mall’ — lockdown version

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cobie Smulders has jumped aboard the fundraiser bandwagon of celebrities by reviving her How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) character’s 1980s pop star alter-ego, Robin Sparkles, in the form of an updated song.

Robin Sparkles became a fan-favourite icon after making her debut in the show’s second season, in an episode where Robin Sherbatsky (Smulders) reveals her former profession by showing her friends a VHS copy of her breakthrough music video, Let’s Go To The Mall.

In the song, the Canadian teenage sensation sings about the joys of going to the mall with her friends. On Thursday evening, though, Smulders, 38, encouraged social distancing by singing about delaying her trip to the mall and staying home instead.

“Dad says I’m too young to date (Lame!) / Guidelines say we have to wait (that’s fair),” sings the Vancouver-born actress in an updated verse, before suggesting she’s “Gonna isolate till Canada day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Smulders performed the song from the comfort of her home, before encouraging fans donate to any of three specific Canadian charities: Save the Children, Canada Helps and Daily Bread Food Bank.

The piano-driven rendition of was written by HIMYM creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays and composed by crew alum Brian Kim. The longtime composer worked on music for the series throughout its entirety (2005-2014).

Though Smulders described Let’s All Stay at Home as “challenging” to play in her Instagram caption, she also wrote that the re-imagination was a “wonderful journey [for her] down memory lane.”

“I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me,” added Smulders.

Cobie Smulders of 'How I Met Your Mother' performing an updated version of the series' 'Let's Gp to the Mall' song during the COVID-19 pandemic. The star, who played the character Robin Scherbatsky instead performs 'Let's All Stay at Home.' May 7, 2020. @cobiesmulders/Instagram

The full version of Let’s All Stay at Home can be seen on Smulders’ official Instagram page.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

2:05 Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 pandemic has revealed weaknesses in Canada’s supply chain, Trudeau says Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 pandemic has revealed weaknesses in Canada’s supply chain, Trudeau says

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—