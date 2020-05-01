‘Parks and Rec’ reunion: Fans left emotional after coronavirus special

Send this page to someone via email

Parks and Recreation fans were treated to one more huzzah in the fictional city of Pawnee, Ind., Thursday night when the sitcom returned for a one-off, scripted fundraiser episode to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, however, the eclectic cast — which includes Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Rob Lowe, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Jim O’Heir and Chris Pratt — was filmed from the comfort of their homes, making it a social-distancing-themed episode.

Throughout the episode, viewers were encouraged to donate to Feeding America, a charity that provides food and aid to food banks and those in need in the United States.

Together with State Farm, Subaru of America and NBC, the cast and crew behind Parks and Rec donated a total of US$500,000 to the foundation before airing the highly anticipated special.

(L-R) Michael Schur, Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt and Aziz Ansari attend the NBC ‘Parks And Recreation’ 100th episode celebration held at CBS Studios, Radford on Oct. 16, 2013 in Studio City, Calif. JB Lacroix/WireImage

The special, dubbed A Parks and Recreation Special, served as the entire cast’s first time on screen together in more than five years and even saw the return of some fan-favourite secondary characters.

From political mess Bobby Newport (portrayed by Paul Rudd) to Tom Haverford’s (Ansari) bizarre best friend Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz), fans were bombarded with cameos from some of Pawnee’s finest.

Dennis Feinstein, the manic businessman played by Jason Mantzoukas, made a brief comeback, too, as well as Andy Dwyer’s (Pratt) alter ego, Johnny Karate.

Even the peculiar news broadcaster Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson) made an appearance, along with the eccentric morning TV host Joan Callamezzo (Mo Collins).

Furthermore, Ron Swanson’s (Offerman) second ex-wife Tammy, or “Tammy II” — played by the actor’s real-life wife, Megan Mullally — also made a surprise return.

Continuing to pull on the heartstrings of the show’s loyal fanbase, creator Michael Schur ensured that Li’l Sebastian, Pawnee’s deceased iconic miniature horse, was honoured in the 30-minute extravaganza.

Paying tribute to the little creature, the cast united for an emotional musical performance of the Mouse Rat classic 5,000 Candles in the Wind.

Despite the unique video call setting, the episode was a raging success among fans, leaving many overcome with emotion.

Longtime supporters of the show took to social media, not only expressing their excitement and feelings of nostalgia but sharing some of their favourite memories from the episode and the seven-season-long show.

Here’s what some fans had to say about A Parks and Recreation Special on Twitter:

#ParksAndRecreation has given me enough serotonin for the next year pic.twitter.com/vRdUfKoqk8 — caroline lackey (@lovelytarol) May 1, 2020

This #ParksAndRec episode is *literally* the best thing to happen in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/5rjZqgf3Hx — Melissa Siegler (@Marie2Melissa) May 1, 2020

the parks and recreation cast singing bye bye lil sebastian saved 2020 pic.twitter.com/25qEZStid7 — domi (@melissafumeros) May 1, 2020

Me when I check twitter trends #ParksAndRecreation pic.twitter.com/mEXPpjFqFw — Holly S (@hollabaq) May 1, 2020

Jean Ralphio is back on my TV and I am LIVING

#ParksAndRec #ParksAndRecreation pic.twitter.com/rYZ7KxvdY4 — Riya🌻 (@riyakatsss) May 1, 2020

So good to see the whole gang again! Miss you in the saddest fashion!! #ParksAndRecreation pic.twitter.com/PJOXOtD8uB — ChubbyLikeTheWalrus (@ThayerHillary) May 1, 2020

This is going to be the mood post quarantine. #ParksAndRecreation pic.twitter.com/dGapMB4sYw — Tara Ripple (@Taraariffic) May 1, 2020

All of us singing the Lil Sebastian song #ParksAndRecreation pic.twitter.com/fScGAlYjRW — Matthew Tolly (@TheBigMT_06) May 1, 2020

Another fan of the series shared the updated rendition of 5,000 Candles in the Wind along with an honest take about how the show helps them get by in life.

“Sometimes I’m like… ‘My happiness shouldn’t rely on TV shows in the way it does, [but] then I see things like this and I get why I depend on them #ParksandRecreation,” they tweeted

