Hamilton has 14 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak over at St. Joseph’s Charlton campus

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported 14 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 488 cases since the pandemic began.

Four hundred and eighty-three are confirmed positive cases of coronavirus with five probable cases, according to public health.

The city reported no new deaths on May 8 — the city has 23 deaths connected to COVID-19 to date.

On Thursday, St. Joseph’s Charlton campus declared an outbreak over at one of two units at the hospital. One still remains at the Mary Grace unit.

The city is reporting eight current outbreaks in total with four at long-term care homes (Heritage Green, Wentworth Lodge, Regina Gardens and Dundurn Place Care Centre), and one retirement residence (St. Elizabeth’s Villa).

Also on the list are one area of St. Joseph’s Charlton campus, Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre, and I.H. Mission Services.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s associate medical officer of health says the city was investigating a potential outbreak at Macassa Lodge long-term care home on the Mountain after receiving positive tests for COVID-19 from Public Health Ontario Labs in Toronto.

However, Dr. Bart Harvey said the lab informed public health on Thursday that the tests were potentially contaminated.

After new tests were run they came out negative, according to Harvey.

“It appears that there may have been some contamination in the reagent that caused these ten to test positive,” Harvey said.

“They are now certain that all of those original test results were false positives.”

Hamilton hospitals have 20 patients in care units — 13 at Hamilton Health Sciences and seven at St. Joseph’s hospitals.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit reports that 328 of the city’s 488 cases — or 67 per cent — of COVID-19 have been resolved.

Niagara Region reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak in ICU

Niagara Region reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a total of 546, with more than half of their total cases — 379 — resolved, according to public health.

Story continues below advertisement

The region says there have been no new deaths since Wednesday. There are 53 deceased, with 44 tied to care homes or a retirement facility.

Niagara reported one new COVID-19 outbreak at the Intensive Care Unit of St. Catharines General on May 7. The hospital said a health-care worker in the unit, which has been a dedicated spot for COVID-19 patients, tested positive for the virus. There are five patients receiving care in the ICU.

Meanwhile, the hospital declared an earlier outbreak in its unit 2A over as of Friday.

The region still has six outbreaks at two hospitals (Greater Niagara General and St. Catharines General), two long-term-care homes (Royal Rose Place and Henley House in St. Catharines) and two retirement homes (Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and Seasons in Welland).

Haldimand-Norfolk 2 new cases of coronavirus, includes 1 at retirement home

After going a week without any new cases, Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The region has 198 total lab-confirmed cases as of May 8.

The region’s total number of reported deaths remains at 30.

On Thursday, HNHU revealed a positive coronavirus case at Parkview Meadows Christian Retirement Village. Two staff members previously tested positive and remain in self-isolation, according to the unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents of Parkview are currently self-isolating in their rooms.

HNHU says 70 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Halton Region has 5 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported five more cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, for 508 positive cases and 65 probable ones.

Public health says 426 cases have now been resolved. There were no new deaths reported on Friday.

The region has 23 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 11 connected to residents or patients of an institutional outbreak.

The region has three outbreaks: at one retirement home (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington) and two long-term care homes in Oakville (Post Inn Village and Waterford LTC).

Seventy-three of the region’s cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Brant County reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit reported a single new case of COVID-19 on Friday. The region has 100 confirmed cases.

The county has three outbreaks at Briarwood Gardens retirement home, Telfer Place long-term care and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has three deaths and 85 resolved cases.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.