Arkells postpone Tim Hortons Field ‘rally’ concert to 2021

Those who hoped to see Hamilton’s Juno award-winning Arkells at Tim Hortons Field will now have to wait until next year.
Live Nation announced on Friday that the band’s “rally” show, originally scheduled for June 20, will now take place one year later on June 19, 2021, at the same venue.
In a social media post, frontman Max Kerman conceded that the concert is a no-go for 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Now, unfortunately for us, COVID-19 does not negotiate. That guy is very unreasonable. And lately, he’s been very unhelpful,” Kerman said.
“So that’s why here at Rally HQ, we are working overtime to postpone the rally to next summer, June 2021.”
Live Nation said all tickets will be honoured for the new show, however, refunds are available at point of purchase.
Meanwhile, you can catch Kerman offering “flatten the curve sessions” via the YMCA’s virtual website.
The singer started the program the same day Ontario declared a state of emergency and ordered the closure of the vast majority of businesses across the province.
Kerman gives fans an opportunity to jam with him online while physically distancing.
Arkells are also fundraising for the Y, giving 100 per cent of the proceeds from a limited-edition T-shirt sold on the Arkells website towards the agency’s online programs.
