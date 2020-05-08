Arkells postpone Tim Hortons Field ‘rally’ concert to 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Those who hoped to see Hamilton’s Juno award-winning Arkells at Tim Hortons Field will now have to wait until next year.

Live Nation announced on Friday that the band’s “rally” show, originally scheduled for June 20, will now take place one year later on June 19, 2021, at the same venue.

In a social media post, frontman Max Kerman conceded that the concert is a no-go for 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Now, unfortunately for us, COVID-19 does not negotiate. That guy is very unreasonable. And lately, he’s been very unhelpful,” Kerman said.

“So that’s why here at Rally HQ, we are working overtime to postpone the rally to next summer, June 2021.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Live Nation said all tickets will be honoured for the new show, however, refunds are available at point of purchase.

Story continues below advertisement

Hey gang! We have a *new* date for The Rally: June 19 2021. When we get there it’ll be like ice cream on a hot summer day – it’ll feel real good.

All tix will be honoured; if you can’t make it, contact your point of purchase. We cannot wait to see you there.🍦 pic.twitter.com/soGxzY2PTo — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, you can catch Kerman offering “flatten the curve sessions” via the YMCA’s virtual website.

The singer started the program the same day Ontario declared a state of emergency and ordered the closure of the vast majority of businesses across the province.

Kerman gives fans an opportunity to jam with him online while physically distancing.

Arkells are also fundraising for the Y, giving 100 per cent of the proceeds from a limited-edition T-shirt sold on the Arkells website towards the agency’s online programs.

4:29 Learn guitar with Max Kerman of the Arkells Learn guitar with Max Kerman of the Arkells