Entertainment

Hamilton’s Arkells keep fans busy with ‘flatten the curve’ music sessions

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 19, 2020 3:17 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 4:04 pm
Hamilton's Arkells are posting the chords to their songs on social media before lead singer Max Kerman hosts a live daily tutorial.
Hamilton's Arkells are posting the chords to their songs on social media before lead singer Max Kerman hosts a live daily tutorial. Arkells

The Hamilton rock group Arkells are doing their part to keep people busy during this time of self-isolation due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The popular Canadian band, which got its start in Hamilton, Ont., in 2006, is teaching music live, on Instagram.

READ MORE: Flatten the curve: How one chart became a rallying cry against coronavirus

The “flatten the curve” music classes take place each day at 1 p.m.

Lead-singer Max Kerman says it’s about “banding together” during what is a tough time for a lot of people, adding, “a lot of friends of mine had tours planned and those have been postponed or cancelled.”

He’s also thinking about those in the service industry including “friends that are working at coffee shops, waiters, waitresses, and they’re out of work right now.”

READ MORE: The Arkells are missing a guitar amp, believed to be stolen from a Hamilton garage

The daily “flatten the curve” sessions are live online for 24 hours and are then archived.

So far, Kerman says he’s had viewers from Italy, the United Kingdom, New York City and across Canada.

He acknowledges the positive impact the sessions have, but admits the idea originated from a selfish place.

“I was going to be at home a lot more, I wanted to figure out a way to connect with people.”

