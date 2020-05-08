Coronavirus outbreak: Doug Ford defends visit to his cottage after telling Ontarians not to visit cottages themselves
On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford addressed the recent controversy incurred when he visited his cottage over the Easter long weekend. Ford said that he only drove up alone to check on the house, since in the past there have been issues with broken pipes, and returned home shortly after. Health officials have cautioned people from heading to cottages to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to those communities.