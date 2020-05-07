Mother’s Day hugs not off the table, but B.C. premier says ‘act responsibly’ during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

As B.C. prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are wondering what the plan means for Mother’s Day.

Under the province’s four-phase plan, more social connections will be encouraged in “phase two,” which begins after the May long weekend.

But asked about whether British Columbians can hug their mom on the holiday, Premier John Horgan suggested it was a possibility — for some people.

“If your circle is tight … I welcome you to hug your mom,” said Horgan.

“But if your mom has a compromised immune system, it’s best to keep that distance. We’re saying quite clearly to British Colombians … we have a set of rules that if we follow, we’ll all come out better.”

Horgan said the best way to ensure B.C. gets through the pandemic quickly continues to be by limiting social interactions and following hygiene protocols, such as frequent hand washing.

For many people, that will likely include foregoing some of the traditional Mother’s Day activities.

“Mother’s day is coming, act responsibility, be comfortable with your family, keep the gathering slow and use your common sense,” he said.

2:00 Vancouver mayor reminds residents to follow physical distancing measures on Mother’s Day Vancouver mayor reminds residents to follow physical distancing measures on Mother’s Day

Health Minister Adrian Dix also touched on Mother’s Day Thursday, noting that it is traditionally a time when people come together, and that staying apart this year will be tough.

However Dix said it was important for people to maintain their distance, particularly when it comes to parents in long-term care and assisted living.

Dix said there were no plans to relax strict rules still apply regarding access residential care facilities, where there are 22 ongoing outbreaks.

We know how difficult this is, personally, I know how difficult it is, my family does,” said Dix.

“I know so many other families in B.C. understand how difficult it is. We have to, of course, find ways and this can be done sometimes through Facetime to connect.”

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart echoed that sentiment, but said people could perhaps look to charity as a way of showing that they care this year.

“It’s going to be different this year, my heart goes out to the mothers who won’t be able to spend time or visit with the people who love them,” he said.

“You may not be able to drop by or take your mom out or brunch, but you can still do something that recognizes her and helps give back.”

Stewart suggested one way to honour mothers might be to make a donation through the city’s Give a Hand portal, which he said was in need of supplies for new moms who are practicing self-isolation to protect their families.

Mother’s Day 2020 is on Sunday, May 10.