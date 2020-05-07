Physical education teachers hold ‘porch party’ to encourage N.B. students to stay active

Send this page to someone via email

A group of New Brunswick physical education teachers has found a creative way to encourage their students to get outside and get active amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are having something called a Salisbury schools porch party and chicken jack challenge,” said Janice Bos who is a physical education teacher at Salisbury Elementary school.

Bos said she got the idea after seeing a physical education teacher do a similar community outreach event in Toronto.

She, along with physical education teachers Wayne Wilson and Lynn Bland who both teach at Salisbury Middle School, rode through the village Thursday on bicycles and in cars decorated with signs of encouragement for their students.

“We are asking families to come outside and they are going to do 10 chicken jacks when they spot us coming by,” said Bos.

Their goal is to put a spotlight on the importance of physical education, “and in the importance of getting some movement during this pandemic,” Bos said.

Wilson also teaches at JMA Armstrong High School in Salisbury. He says he misses seeing his students and the porch party was an opportunity to connect with some of them, “to see some smiling kids jumping around on the front lawn.”

Kids of all ages ran into their driveways in the village to pump out those chicken jacks, while the trio drove by waving cowbells and crying out words of encouragement to their students.

Bland said that it is important for her students to remain active during the pandemic for both their physical and mental health.

“It helps us with our moods and anxiety and dealing with issues like depression. It helps lift our spirits,” he said.

