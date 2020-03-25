N.B. music teacher creating online student concerts for isolated seniors

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick music teacher has found a creative way to entertain seniors who have been isolated away from their families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We really don’t want the seniors to feel like they have been forgotten,” said Samantha Robchaud of Riverview.

Unable to connect with her fiddle students in person, Robichaud has been working from home and giving her lessons online.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 8 new COVID-19 cases identified in New Brunswick, border checks to be conducted

This past week she assigned her students some important homework.

“It’s hard to get them motivated to practice and this kind gives them a fun project during the week and they know that they are bringing joy and happiness to somebody else,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Robichaud said she asked her students, who often perform at seniors home, to each record a video of a solo act. She then compiled the videos together into a special concert for the seniors at Forest Dale Home in Riverside Albert, NB.

READ MORE: N.B. premier continues call for national state of emergency as province records 18th case of COVID-19

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Robichaud said, with senior homes across the province closed to visitors and any kind of live music or entertainment amid the pandemic, it’s been a lonely and scary time.

“I am really hoping that by doing these videos for them, they know that they are so special and so loved.”

Kimberly McKinley is activity director at the special care home and she played the concert to the delight of residents on Wednesday.

READ MORE: New Brunswick has no new cases of coronavirus, majority of businesses complying to orders

She said music is therapeutic for the residents.

“Having a personal performance sent to use by our local youth is very extra special for our residents,” McKinley said.

The students played some old-time favorites like Tennessee Waltz and Amazing Grace.

Story continues below advertisement