N.B. premier, chief health officer to provide coronavirus update

New Brunswick’s premier and the province’s chief health officer are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

The province did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are still 17 cases in New Brunswick: eight confirmed and nine presumptive.

Dr. Jennifer Russell has stressed that she expects that to change.

On Monday, the province’s chief health officer reminded New Brunswickers to practise proper social distancing and to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Staying at home will save lives,” Russel said.

Premier Blaine Higgs said on Monday the province has checked on about 700 businesses to ensure they are complying with the state of emergency declaration, and it was found that 94 per cent are in compliance.

Higgs says the goal is 100 per cent.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the province has restricted all non-essential travel between Canada and the United States until further notice.

People who are returning to New Brunswick from international travel are required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Tuesday’s update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. AT.

With files from Aya Al-Hakim