Coronavirus: New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

As of Sunday, no new presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province. There are still 17 cases in New Brunswick: eight confirmed and nine presumptive.

But the province announced Monday that health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.

During daily briefings, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, has been reminding New Brunswickers to stay home and to engage in proper social distancing practices to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“All of us can take simple actions that can help stop the spread of any type of communicable disease,” said Russell in a press release.

“Regular hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth … and staying home (self-isolating) when you are sick can greatly reduce the risk of infection spreading.”

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the province has stated all non-essential travel between Canada and the United States is restricted, until further notice.

People who are returning to New Brunswick from international travel are required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The New Brunswick government also said that a phone line will be available Monday, which people can call if they have concerns about people not complying with the state of emergency orders.

In the meantime, the province is encouraging concerned individuals to remind returning travellers of their responsibility to do their part to keep everyone safe by staying in their homes.