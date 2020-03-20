Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus after declaring state of emergency

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 1:02 pm
New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the province's response to the coronavirus.

New Brunswick will provide an update on its efforts to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, one day after declaring a state of emergency.

Premier Blaine Higgs along with Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are set to address media on Friday at 2:30 p.m. AST.

The even will be livestreamed on the government’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: First responders in Atlantic Canada changing procedures

Higgs announced the decision to declare a state of emergency at a press conference on Thursday, saying it was necessary to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19.

“We only do this to ensure that New Brunswickers follow these rules,” he said.

“If it wasn’t serious, I wouldn’t be doing this.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

All retail outlets except grocery stores, pharmacies, NB Liquor, Cannabis NB, hardware stores and vehicle garages are expected to close as part of the order.

Restaurants will be restricted to takeout service, while bars must close.

Access to daycare services considered a challenge for Saint John parents, workers
Access to daycare services considered a challenge for Saint John parents, workers

The premier said anyone who is told to self-isolate by a medical professional must comply by law under the province’s Emergency Measures Act.

Higgs asked that people only leave their houses for groceries or other essentials.

“Before, this was a recommendation,” Higgs said on Thursday. “Today, it’s a requirement,”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusNew BrunswickCOVID-19Canadacoronavirus newsBlaine Higgscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaNew Brunswick coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.