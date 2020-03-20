New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus after declaring state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick will provide an update on its efforts to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, one day after declaring a state of emergency.

Premier Blaine Higgs along with Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are set to address media on Friday at 2:30 p.m. AST.

The even will be livestreamed on the government’s Facebook page.

Higgs announced the decision to declare a state of emergency at a press conference on Thursday, saying it was necessary to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19.

“We only do this to ensure that New Brunswickers follow these rules,” he said.

All retail outlets except grocery stores, pharmacies, NB Liquor, Cannabis NB, hardware stores and vehicle garages are expected to close as part of the order.

Restaurants will be restricted to takeout service, while bars must close.

The premier said anyone who is told to self-isolate by a medical professional must comply by law under the province’s Emergency Measures Act.

Higgs asked that people only leave their houses for groceries or other essentials.

“Before, this was a recommendation,” Higgs said on Thursday. “Today, it’s a requirement,”