Province to provide update on COVID-19 in New Brunswick

One day after declaring the indefinite closure of schools, New Brunswick’s top health official will provide another public update on the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will speak to reporters on Saturday, as the province grapples with 11 cases of COVID-19, four confirmed and seven presumptive.

She’ll be joined by Premier Blaine Higgs in a press conference livestreamed on the government’s Facebook page.

This week, New Brunswick took rapid new measures to prevent the spread of infection in the Maritime province.

On Wednesday, Health Minister John Haggie declared a public health emergency, enabling him to order the closure of certain communal spaces, including gyms, performance theatres, cinemas, bars and more.

The province has also limited public access to Service New Brunswick centres, reduced hours at liquor and cannabis stores, and restricted restaurants to takeout only.

On Friday, Higgs also announced that childcare fees will be covered for anyone out of work as a result of COVID-19, and interest fees on student loans will be frozen for the next six months.

Schools, however, have been suspended indefinitely as the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development follows best practices for social distancing.

“This coming week, we encourage parents and students to focus on your own physical and mental well-being,” said a Friday letter to parents from Deputy Minister George Daley.

“Resources are being assembled to share early next week to help guide and support your efforts.” Tweet This

In the meantime, the provincial government is asking any residents who are concerned about possible COVID-19 symptoms to use a new self-assessment tool available on its website.

Anyone who has travelled internationally in the last two weeks must continue to self-isolate for 14 days, while everyone else is asked to keep their distance from others, and limit public gatherings to small groups.

