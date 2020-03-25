New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus response Wednesday

New Brunswick’s premier and chief medical officer of health are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. AT.

During an update on Tuesday, the province confirmed one additional case of COVID-19, bringing its total number of cases to 18.

Officials say the new case is a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 who had recently travelled.

READ MORE: N.B. premier continues call for national state of emergency as province records 18th case of COVID-19

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier Blaine Higgs said on Tuesday that he believes a national state of emergency is necessary for Canadians across the country to experience “consistency” during the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are seeing new measures being put in place each day, and these measures can vary widely between provinces and territories,” Higgs said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Enacting a national state of emergency is the best tool to ensure consistency across our country in the level of health care, safeguarding our supply chain and mitigating the economic impact.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick has no new cases of coronavirus, majority of businesses complying to orders

The provincial government said it will provide a one-time income benefit to either workers or self-employed people in New Brunswick who have lost their job due to the state of emergency.

This one-time $900 benefit will be administered through the Red Cross and “will help to bridge the time between when people lose their employment or close their business and to when they receive their federal benefit,” the government said in a press release.

— With files from Global News’ Alexander Quon