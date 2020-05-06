New Brunswick education minister to make home learning announcement

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s education minister is set to announce supports for home learning in the province.

Dominic Cardy announced last month that the province’s schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the school year would not be extended.

The announcement left students to continue their education through at-home learning.

Students have been asked to spend one to two and a half hours a day on home learning, depending on their grade level.

On Tuesday, New Brunswick announced its first new case of COVID-19 in 16 days.

It brought the total number of cases in the province to 119 and is considered the only active case.

Cardy will make the announcement on Wednesday at 12 p.m. AT in Fredericton.

