Coronavirus: Guidance counsellers one call away for New Brunswick students

It’s been two weeks since schools were closed in New Brunswick due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and students won’t be back in a classroom for the rest of the term.

It’s an unprecedented scenario in the province’s education sector.

“It’s unique for all of us,” says Heather Whittaker, counselling lead for the Anglophone South School District.

It isn’t just lesson plans being adjusted for remote access.

Whittaker says since the initial closer educators have been working on a way to keep students in touch with guidance counsellors.

“We want kids and families to be able to reach out to somebody and to be able to have somebody to talk to,” she says.

“We know, even for families right now, this is a completely different situation.” Tweet This

Anglophone South School District launched a phone-in option to get K-12 students in tough with counsellors for any questions or concerns.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, students over 16 or parents can call one of three numbers to set up an appointment.

The lines are broken up by education centre.

Hampton Education Centre (Sussex to Kennebecasis Valley) – 506-349-6241

Saint John Education Centre (Saint John, Grand Bay-Westfield, St. Martins) – 506-349-7663

St. Stephen Education Centre (St. George to the Fundy Isles) – 506-343-5263

Anglophone South School District Superintendent Zoe Watson says other Anglophone districts in the province are enacting a similar system.

“We need to be able to support the wellbeing of our students,” she says.

“Even before this, we would see an upturn in anxiety among children, sometimes very young children.” Tweet This

Whittaker says if there was one message she could pass onto the students, it’s that they’re not alone.

“This is going to be a tough time, and you’re probably already feeling that it’s a tough time,” she says.

“But we’re all going to get through this together.”

