New Brunswick premier promises to release COVID-19 modelling next week

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Blaine Higgs said New Brunswick will likely follow a promised move by Ontario to release COVID-19 modelling projections, with the information to be released sometime next week.

Higgs said meetings are ongoing and the information could be made available by Tuesday.

2:01 Coronavirus outbreak: 10 new COVID-19 cases in N.B., 91 total Coronavirus outbreak: 10 new COVID-19 cases in N.B., 91 total

The premier told reporters on Thursday that he sees value in sharing the same numbers with the public that are available to provincial health officials and he believes there should be consistent sharing of that information across the country.

On Thursday, New Brunswick confirmed an additional 10 cases of COVID-19, moving the province’s total to 91.

Of the confirmed cases, 59 per cent are female and 41 per cent are male.

READ MORE: Schools to remain closed in New Brunswick, school year not extended

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to statistics recently posted on the province’s website, the age group that has the most confirmed cases is the 50 to 59 category.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, 4,224 tests have come back negative. Three people remain in hospital, including one person in intensive care.

A provincial update with Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, is scheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m. AT.

State of emergency extended

“In this particular case it’s a church community where all the members of the church were notified,” she said.

The province extended its state of emergency on Thursday, with new rules that prohibit people from knowingly approaching another person within two metres or six feet.

Those rule applies to everyone except members of the same household or if it’s needed for work.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

With files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Graeme Benjamin