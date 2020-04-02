Menu

Health

New Brunswick in-person classes cancelled for the rest of the year: education minister

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 10:34 am
Updated April 2, 2020 10:36 am
Cary said all classes will now be done virtually.
Cary said all classes will now be done virtually. Megan Yamoah / Global News

There will be no more face-to-face classes in New Brunswick this school year unless things “drastically improve,” Education Minister Dominic Cardy said Thursday.

Cardy said all classes will now be done virtually, with students being asked to dedicate one to two and a half hours a day to home learning material.

They will be asked to do 30 minutes each of reading and physical activity, Cardy added.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time and patience is going to be required” Cardy said.

He said teachers will be in touch with families, and parents will have a key responsibility to encourage learning.

More to come.

CoronavirusCOVID-19School Closures
