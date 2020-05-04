Water main break results in water outage for parts of Strathcona County

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Strathcona County were dealing with a water outage late Monday afternoon and officials did not provide a timeline for when service would be restored.

County officials said customers in an area east of Range Road 220 and south of Highway 16 — within Ward 7 — would be affected “until further notice.”

“This outage is due to a water main break on the Highway 14 regional water commission line,” the county said in a news release. “Residents with cisterns will have to rely on their stored water until the water line is repaired.

"A water ban is also in effect for Antler Lake and Collingwood Cove hamlets."

County officials said that water ban is necessary to keep water stored at acceptable levels in reservoirs for things like drinking and cooking.

Residents in the affected area are asked to stop using all non-essential water. The county asked those people to not water lawns and plants, take long showers, wash cars or driveways, do laundry, wash dishes, fill pools or hot tubs, run water while shaving or brushing teeth, flush toilets more than absolutely necessary.

According to the county, some residents in the area have reported not having any water. Residents who need help with short-term water needs can call 780-467-7785.

