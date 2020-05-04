Menu

Canada

3 people charged after break-ins, thefts reported at London, Ont. used car dealerships

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 4:52 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 5:24 pm
According to OPP, investigators recovered more than 175 vehicle keys.
According to OPP, investigators recovered more than 175 vehicle keys. OPP

Three individuals are facing charges after London police say two used car dealerships were broken into and keys and motor vehicles were stolen.

Police say that on April 17 at around 6:15 a.m., a used car dealership located at 1210 Wharncliffe Rd. S. was broken into. Police say multiple key fobs and a pickup truck were stolen.

Then, on April 25 at around 8:10 a.m., a used car dealership located at 1905 Wharncliffe Rd. S. was broken into and multiple sets of keys and three vehicles were stolen, police say.

Police say two men, a 32-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont. and a 26-year-old from Oneida Nation of the Thames, who are already in custody on other matters, have been jointly charged.

The men face two counts of break enter and theft; four counts of theft of a motor vehicle; and two counts of failure to comply with release order.

OPP say the 26-year-old man faces four additional charges after police say they responded to reports of a stolen pick-up truck being operated on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation on April 25.

OPP have also charged a 31-year-old from London with 14 counts including five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Investigators have recovered 8 stolen vehicles, more than 175 vehicle keys, and stolen documents from several dealerships located in the London and Middlesex County area, according to OPP.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

