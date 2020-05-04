Menu

Crime

3 facing charges after reported shooting at Oxford, Talbot streets in London

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 1:46 pm
There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, according to police. AM980 London

Police in London, Ont., say three people are facing charges in relation to a reported shooting that happened over the weekend.

Officials say that around 7 a.m. Saturday, gunfire was reported in the area of Talbot and Oxford streets.

Officers responded to the area, and police say a residence appeared to have been targeted.

As a result of their investigation, police say a 34-year-old London man and a 23-year-old from Windsor, Ont., are jointly charged with:

  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device while unauthorized
  • Possession of a loaded or unloaded regulated firearm
  • Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The individual from London is also charged separately with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Story continues below advertisement

The individual from Windsor is charged separately with carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

A 28-year-old London man is also charged with:

  • Discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Failing to stop for police
  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

Officials say the 34-year-old London man and the individual from Windsor are set to appear in court via video on Monday.

The 28-year-old London man is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday.

