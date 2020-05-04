3 facing charges after reported shooting at Oxford, Talbot streets in London

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say three people are facing charges in relation to a reported shooting that happened over the weekend.

Officials say that around 7 a.m. Saturday, gunfire was reported in the area of Talbot and Oxford streets.

Officers responded to the area, and police say a residence appeared to have been targeted.

As a result of their investigation, police say a 34-year-old London man and a 23-year-old from Windsor, Ont., are jointly charged with:

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device while unauthorized

Possession of a loaded or unloaded regulated firearm

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The individual from London is also charged separately with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The individual from Windsor is charged separately with carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

A 28-year-old London man is also charged with:

Discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Failing to stop for police

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident, according to police.

Officials say the 34-year-old London man and the individual from Windsor are set to appear in court via video on Monday.

The 28-year-old London man is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday.