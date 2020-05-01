Menu

Crime

London Ont. man and St. Thomas woman charged after $30,000 worth of drugs seized: police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 4:47 pm
.
. Global News

Police in St. Thomas Ont., say two people have been arrested after police seized $30,000 worth of drugs and $18,000 in cash.

Officials say they executed a search warrant at a St. Thomas motel Thursday afternoon.

They say they seized 225 grams of cocaine with a street value of $22,500, along with a quantity of heroin, crack cocaine, and illicit tablets.

A 33-year-old St. Thomas woman and a 27-year-old London man were taken into custody, both charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, according to police.

Officials say the pair was later released with a future court date.

