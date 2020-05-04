London police investigating 2 separate fatal motorcycle crashes in 11 hours

Send this page to someone via email

London police say members of its traffic management unit are investigating two unrelated fatal collisions, both involving motorcycles, that took place within an 11-hour span.

The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dingman Drive and Highbury Avenue. Police say emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and transported a 30-year-old woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

At roughly 12:45 a.m. Monday, emergency services were called to Poplar Crescent at Jalna Boulevard in connection with a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. The 22-year-old man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police note that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

“As the weather warms, we encourage all motorists to be on the lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycles,” said Sgt. Sean Harding, head of the London police’s traffic management unit.

“Please slow down and pay attention, as these groups are more vulnerable using the roadways than others.”

Both investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.