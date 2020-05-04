2 men charged after kidnapping, assault in downtown Ottawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were charged and another man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a kidnapping and assault in downtown Ottawa this past weekend, police say.

Ottawa police responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Murray and Cumberland streets, just outside the ByWard Market area, at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police say two men attacked another man, put him in a vehicle and drove off.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was able to jump out of the vehicle but the suspects then allegedly assaulted him again.

Responding officers located the suspects and arrested them without further incident.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both 31-year-old Shawn Seguin and 35-year-old Cameron Scott-Reeves are charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault causing bodily harm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Seguin is also charged with possession of a weapon, while Scott-Reeves was charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.